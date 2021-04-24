Live

Officer charged in shooting of Philando Castile

A Minnesota officer was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Philando Castile. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joins CBSN to discuss the reaction from Castile's family and friends.
