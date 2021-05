O'Donnell previews her interview with S. Korean President Moon Jae-in South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-in, wants to improve ties with North Korea, saying he wants to reach out after relations worsened over the North's recent missile launches. Norah O'Donnell gives context of the situation before her interview with Moon, his first American TV interview since being elected. Watch Tuesday, June 20, on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT.