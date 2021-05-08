Octavia Spencer on "The Shape of Water": "I knew it would be magical" Octavia Spencer won an Oscar for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in "The Help" and went on to appear in the critically-acclaimed movie, "Hidden Figures." The actress now stars in the new movie, "The Shape of Water," a fairytale set in the 1960s in which a mute woman falls in love with a creature held captive in a government lab. Spencer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what it was like to work with director Guillermo del Toro, how the film explores marginalized people of society, and why the actress finally feels she's coming into her own.