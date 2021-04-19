Ocearch founder says people have "irrational" fear of sharks We are in the middle of the cultural phenomenon known as "Shark Week." But for some parts of America, this may seem like every week. Attacks on both coasts raise new concerns this summer about beach safety, but Ocearch founder and expedition leader Chris Fischer believes people have a "statistically irrational" fear of sharks. Fischer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what's behind the worldwide all-time record for attacks, how to keep safe and his latest shark tracking and tagging expeditions.