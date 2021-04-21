Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama visits Laos to discuss secret war bombings

In Laos, President Obama promised $90 million to help the country clear millions of unexploded American bombs dropped decades ago during a secret campaign of the Vietnam War. No country has been bombed as heavily as Laos. Margaret Brennan has more.
