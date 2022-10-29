Obama joins Biden, Harris on campaign trail for midterms Democrats are sharpening their campaign message with 10 days to go until the midterms. On Friday night, President Biden, Vice President Harris and former President Obama were out in force, attending rallies in key battleground states. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Atlanta, where the former president spoke at a rally last night, framing this election as fight for democracy and urging voters not to be complacent.