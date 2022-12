Obama campaigns for Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia Senate runoff Friday is the final day of early voting before Tuesday's Senate runoff in Georgia. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock is looking to fend off his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, to secure his first full term in office. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano from a Walker event in Warner Robins, Georgia, to discuss.