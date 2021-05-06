Live

O.J. Simpson freed from prison

O.J. Simpson has been released from a Nevada prison after serving nine years for armed robbery and other charges. What comes next for the former football star? CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN with more.
