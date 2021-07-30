NYU Langone gynecologist Dr. Taraneh Shirazian on ovarian cyst awareness Women are using social media to bring awareness to a common yet rarely-talked-about condition: ovarian cysts, which affect about three million women each year in the U.S. Most are benign and go away on their own, but in some cases, they can grow and lead to serious complications – rupturing or causing twisting of the ovary. NYU Langone gynecologist Dr. Taraneh Shirazian joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss ovarian cyst awareness.