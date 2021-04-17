Live

NYT reporters on Donald Trump's relationship with women

The New York Times published a report Saturday that focuses on how Donald Trump acted toward women in private over the years, featuring more than 50 interviews conducted over the course of six weeks. It describes a pattern of "unwelcome romantic advances, unending commentary on the female form, a shrewd reliance on ambitious women, and unsettling workplace conduct." New York Times national political reporter Michael Barbaro and reporter Megan Twohey join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their report.
