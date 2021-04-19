NYT reporter on Canada's welcoming attitude towards Syrian refugees
Syrians fleeing the civil war are finding it hard to settle in Europe or the U.S., but Canada is embracing them. New York Times reporter and CBS News contributor Jodi Kantor spoke to Canadians who help Syrians find homes, schools, jobs and a way to navigate their new culture, and found the process can be surprising for both sides. Kantor joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her front-page article, "Refugees Encounter a Foreign Word: Welcome" and Canadians' commitment to helping the refugees feel at home.