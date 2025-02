NYT "Overlooked" series brings recognition to trailblazing women and people of color Amy Padnani, obituary editor at The New York Times, shines a spotlight on trailblazers who were once overlooked in the newspaper's obituaries. Through the "Overlooked" series, Padnani highlights remarkable women and people of color, including Maria Stewart, Annie Easley, and Lena Richard, ensuring their legacies are recognized.