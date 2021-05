NYPD's John Miller says NYC terror suspect "was not on our radar" Investigators are calling an attempted New York City bombing an act of terrorism. A man set off a homemade bomb in a pedestrian tunnel near Port Authority Bus Terminal at the height of Monday's morning rush hour. Sources confirm to CBS News the suspect claimed to be inspired by ISIS. John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the investigation.