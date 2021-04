NYPD on Trump Tower security, protecting Thanksgiving parade from ISIS Securing the area around Trump Tower is being called an "unprecedented challenge." Road blocks, concrete barriers and police officers now surround the Manhattan skyscraper. John Miller, NYPD's deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss protecting President-elect Donald Trump and ISIS calling the New York City Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade an "excellent target."