NYPD commissioner answers critics of mayor

NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton chalked up much of the criticism against Mayor Bill de Blasio as "politics." Bratton talked to James Brown about his plans to address some of the divisive issues between city hall, the police union and the community.
