NYC shooting renews questions over CTE head trauma and violence A gunman who opened fire in a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officials say investigators recovered a note in which appeared to blame his own traumatic head injury on the National Football League, which has offices in the building where the rampage took place. Dr. Jon LaPook has been following the link between head injuries and chronic traumatic encephalopathy for more than a decade.