New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's impeachment inquiry "nearing completion," lawmakers say New York lawmakers say they are almost finished with their impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo. The chair of the State Assembly Judiciary Committee says the chamber will soon consider articles of impeachment against Mr. Cuomo. Jon Campbell, the New York state team editor for USA Today Network, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest developments.