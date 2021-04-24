Live

Nutella maker pushes FDA to reclassify it as jam

The makers of Nutella want the FDA to reclassify their product as a jam instead of a spread. Why? It may make Nutella seem healthier by reducing the serving size. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest on this sweet dilemma.
