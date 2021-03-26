Live

Nurse in Spain confirmed with Ebola

In what is the first reported incident of Ebola transmission in Europe, a Spanish nurse who treated a missionary for the disease at a Madrid hospital tested positive, Spain's health minister said Monday. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
