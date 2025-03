NTSB recommends 68 bridges be evaluated for risk of collapse from vessel strike It's been nearly a year since a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, sending it crashing into the river below. The bridge was not built to withstand that powerful of a hit. But what about other bridges around the country? Kris Van Cleave reports the NTSB findings raise questions about the safety of 68 bridges in 19 states.