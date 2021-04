Notre Dame president: Pope Francis not trying to be politician Of the House and Senate, 166 of the 535 members are Roman Catholics, including House Speaker John Boehner and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Six of the nine Supreme Court justices are also Catholics. University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who has been invited to hear the pope speak in the House chamber, joins "CBS This Morning" from Capitol Hill to discuss the pope's U.S. visit.