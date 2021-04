Notebook: The possibility of parole In this week's "48 Hours," correspondent Tracy Smith looks into the case of Dennis Ott -- a man convicted of killing his wife in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Twenty-five years after the murder, Ott says it's time to be released, but the victim's daughters vow to keep him behind bars. Watch "Crime & Punishment" Saturday, July 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.