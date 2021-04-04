Live

Watch CBSN Live

Norwegian cruise runs aground off Bermuda coast

Passengers aboard a cruise ship are safe in Bermuda after a dramatic scare at sea. The Norwegian Dawn ran aground on a coral reef Wednesday after leaving the island for its return to the U.S. Bree Sison of CBS Boston station WBZ reports.
