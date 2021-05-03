Live

Watch CBSN Live

North Korea threatens more ICBM tests

North Korea is refusing to negotiate weapons programs following a successful ICBM test earlier this week. CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend joins CBSN to discuss the threat North Korea poses to the U.S..
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.