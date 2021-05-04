Live

North Korea details Guam attack plan

As the North Korean regime plans to launch missiles later this month, four of the missiles they own could hit near a key U.S. military base in Guam. Atlantic Council senior fellow Matthew Kroenig joins CBSN with more.
