North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on COVID and redistricting ahead of the midterms The U.S. is recovering from a surge of Omicron cases in the new year. The death rate remains high despite falling cases. And Democrats and Republicans eye new seats in Congress ahead of the midterm elections. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper joins CBS News' Lana Zak with more on how his state is handling the pandemic and his views on a state supreme court case about redistricting.