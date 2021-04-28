Live

NorCal storms lead to rescues, evacuations

Dangerous flooding has prompted hundreds of water rescues in San Jose, California. New mandatory evacuation orders went into effect overnight. Recent storms submerged entire neighborhoods in Northern California. John Blackstone reports.
