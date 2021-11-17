Nonprofit explores young Black girls' experiences with police violence A stunning new investigation reveals a striking number of young Black girls experience police violence. Nonprofit organization The Marshall Project dug into six major police departments across the nation, finding nearly 4,000 children experienced police violence from 2015 through 2020 and almost 800 of those children were Black girls. Weihua Li, a data reporter at The Marshall Project, joined "CBSN AM" to break down their reporting.