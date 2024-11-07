Watch CBS News

Group builds playground for young cancer survivor

After 8-year-old Christian Herrera's cancer diagnosis limited his time outside, volunteers from the nonprofit Roc-Solid built a backyard playground just for him. Now, Christian and his family volunteer to help other kids battling cancer.
