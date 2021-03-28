Live

No quit for the ‘Queen of Carbon’

MIT professor Mildred Dresselhaus was among the 18 Americans honored by President Obama with the Medal of Freedom this week. The 84-year-old goes to work every single day of the week and is showing no signs of stopping. Julianna Goldman reports.
