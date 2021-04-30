Live

No guns allowed at Trump NRA speech

President Trump said at the NRA's annual convention that the "eight-year" assault on gun rights is over. CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett says Mr. Trump's fans at the event were still supportive of him -- even though no guns were allowed inside.
