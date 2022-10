N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez subject of federal criminal probe: CBS News Flash Oct. 27, 2022 Sources tell CBS News Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is under federal criminal investigation in New York. Five years ago, he avided conviction on corruption charges in an alleged bribery scheme. Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And mortgage rates are up again this week, passing 7% for a 30-year loan.