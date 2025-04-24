Watch CBS News

NIH | Sunday on 60 Minutes

In its ongoing mission to shrink the federal government, the Trump administration is now proposing a more than 40 percent budget cut to the National Institutes of Health - the crown jewel of American medical research. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday.
