Nigerian hunters eager to join the search for abducted schoolgirls Hundreds of traditional hunters armed with homemade guns, swords, and amulets have gathered in northeastern Nigeria ready for battle. Eager to use their knowledge of the jungle and what they believe to be supernatural powers, they hope to join the search for the nearly 300 schoolgirls abducted by Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram. CBS News' Debra Patta reports.