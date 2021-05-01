Live

Nicholas Thompson on global cyberattack

CBS News contributor and editor-in-chief of Wired magazine, Nicholas Thompson, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how Friday's global cyberattack works, who might be behind it and why certain places, like hospitals, were targeted.
