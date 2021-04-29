Live

NFL's Raiders gamble on Las Vegas

The NFL approved a request by the Raiders to leave Oakland and relocate to Las Vegas. The move is expected in two to three years, the time it will take to build a new stadium. Mireya Villarreal reports.
