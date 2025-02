NFL works to build overseas fanbase Football fans will have their eyes on New Orleans on Sunday, but the NFL is looking overseas. A record 62.5 million people outside the U.S. watched the Super Bowl last year, and the league is looking to build on that international fanbase. The NFL is planning to play eight games abroad next season, after last year's successful game in Brazil. But even before the Eagles and Packers took to that field in September, one Brazilian town was already passionate about the sport.