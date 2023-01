NFL Wild Card Weekend filled with close games, thrilling comebacks Wild Card Weekend in the NFL did not disappoint, with a thrilling comeback and plenty of close games. USA Today NFL and Olympic sports reporter Tyler Dragon joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the Jaguars' win over the Chargers, the New York Giants upset over the Vikings, Brock Purdy's emergence as a starting quarterback, and Monday's matchup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.