NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on recovering from controversies The NFL draft begins Thursday in Chicago. It's a change of venue for a league re-defining itself on and off the field. The NFL follows a new personal conduct policy, and two new employees will help investigate player misconduct. Also, a federal judge last week approved a concussion lawsuit settlement involving more than 5,000 former players in a deal expected to cost the NFL more than a billion dollars over 65 years. Charlie Rose spoke with Goodell who says the league is simply trying to move on.