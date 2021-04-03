Live

Watch CBSN Live

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on recovering from controversies

The NFL draft begins Thursday in Chicago. It's a change of venue for a league re-defining itself on and off the field. The NFL follows a new personal conduct policy, and two new employees will help investigate player misconduct. Also, a federal judge last week approved a concussion lawsuit settlement involving more than 5,000 former players in a deal expected to cost the NFL more than a billion dollars over 65 years. Charlie Rose spoke with Goodell who says the league is simply trying to move on.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.