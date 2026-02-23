Newsom facing backlash for comments on SAT score A comment made by California Gov. Gavin Newsom at his book tour is being slammed by critics as racially insensitive. He told the mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, and a crowd at the event, "I'm like you. I'm no better than you. You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy. And, you know, and I'm not trying to offend anyone, you know, trying to act all there, if you've got 940." Coleman Hughes, a columnist for the Free Press, joins CBS News to discuss. The Free Press is a Paramount publication.