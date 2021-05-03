News outlets want to push for "better economic deal" with Facebook, Google A Pew study finds advertising revenue plunged by nearly a third in the past decade for media outlets. The industry now wants Congress to take action by allowing them to renegotiate how content is shared on Facebook and Google. David Chavern, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance that represents around 2,000 digital and print outlets, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the threat to an economically-squeezed industry.