Newly-released police report details 2017 sexual assault allegation against Pete Hegseth A newly-released police report provides details about the 2017 sexual assault allegation against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Defense secretary. The accuser reported feeling like she had been drugged and recalls saying "no" a lot while in a hotel room with Hegseth, where she says he prevented her from leaving and was on top of her. Hegseth told police the encounter was consensual. His attorney has said he was not charged with a crime.