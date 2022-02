Newly released body camera video shows fatal shooting of 22-year-old man inside Minneapolis apartment Newly released police body camera video shows the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Amir Locke inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment. SWAT officers were executing a "no-knock" search warrant in a homicide investigation, but the city's interim police chief says Locke was not the subject of the warrant. Jericka Duncan has the latest on the investigation.