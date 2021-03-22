New York Times explores accused Atlanta-area gunman's religious background While police say the accused gunman in the Atlanta-area rampage claimed a sex addiction drove him, six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent and the killings happened against a backdrop of more anti-Asian hate crimes being reported since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspect was raised in the evangelical community, and an article in the New York Times outlines how the fixation on sex is an ongoing issue inside the community. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with Ruth Graham, a national correspondent for the Times covering religion, faith and values, to discuss her article.