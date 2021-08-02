Local Matters: New York state struggles to get over $2 billion in rent relief where it's needed Tenants and landlords are seeking assistance from New York state's embattled rent relief program. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he's overhauling the program, which has paid out just $1 million of the nearly $2.7 billion earmarked for rent relief. The state's eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month. Greg David, a contributor for The City, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the program and his reporting.