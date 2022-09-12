CBS News App
New York declares state of emergency for polio
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after a case of polio was confirmed over the summer and traces of the virus were detected in wastewater in several counties, indicating wider spread. CBS News' Lilia Luciano has more.
