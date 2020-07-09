Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Updates
Lives To Remember
Supreme Court On Trump's Taxes
Unemployment Claims
United Airlines Layoffs
"Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Missing
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
California, Florida and Texas report highest daily virus death tolls
Naya Rivera presumed dead in "accident" after disappearance
Michael Cohen back in custody after release to home confinement
Border apprehensions rose in June, despite expulsions policy
Tropical Storm Fay to lash East Coast
Autopsy finds teen was shot 5 times in the back by deputy
Death of Black man found hanging from tree ruled a suicide
Claim accuses Tyson, JBS of racial discrimination during outbreaks
2.3 million Americans sought jobless aid last week
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
New video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting
Newly-released video in the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor shows the chaotic moments after she was shot. Jericka Duncan has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue