Live

Watch CBSN Live

New treatment for gunshot wounds

A medical treatment for gunshot wounds that was developed for combat is now being used by civilians. It’s called the Xstat and the U.S. military has been using it successfully since 2014. DeMarco Morgan has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.