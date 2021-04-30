Live

New study looks at diet soda's link to dementia

A new study reveals diet soda drinkers have a higher risk of suffering from dementia. The Framingham Heart study found that people who drink at least one artificially sweetened beverage a day had more than double the risk. Dr. Jon LaPook has more.
