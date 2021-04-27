Live

Watch CBSN Live

New study finds troubling rise in traffic deaths

A new study released Wednesday shows that 40,000 people died in car crashes in 2016, a rate of nearly 110 a day. Another study found that Millennials aged 19-24 are the worst behaved drivers. Kris Van Cleave has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.